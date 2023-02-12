Turkey-Syria quake deaths expected to top 50,000, says UN relief chief

According to authorities and medical personnel, 24,617 individuals died in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria

According to UN humanitarian head Martin Griffiths, the death toll from a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria may "double or more" from its present figure of 28,000.

Griffiths landed on Saturday in Kahramanmaras, a city in southern Turkey, which served as the epicenter of the first 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook millions of people's lives early on Monday. In an interview with Sky News on Saturday, he said of the death toll: "I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble, but I'm sure it will double or more. We haven't really begun to count the number of dead.”

Despite the frigid weather that has made millions of people even more miserable and in need of assistance, tens of thousands of rescuers are searching destroyed neighborhoods. At least 870,000 people in Turkey and Syria urgently require hot meals, the UN has warned. In addition, there may have been up to 5.3 million homelessness cases in Syria alone.

“Soon, the search and rescue people will make way for the humanitarian agencies whose job it is to look after the extraordinary numbers of those affected for the next months," Griffiths said in a video posted to Twitter.