Israeli rescuers to wrap up operation in Turkey in coming days

The IDF medical aid mission will continue its activities in Turkey

Israeli delegation will finish rescue operations in Turkey and return to Israel in the coming days, the Israeli military (IDF) spokesperson said on Sunday.

"After six days, during which the IDF delegation rescued 19 people trapped alive from the destruction sites, the rescue effort will come to an end. The delegation is expected to return to Israel in the coming days," the spokesperson's statement said.

It added that the IDF medical aid mission will continue its activities in Turkey to "save lives and treat the wounded."

The aid mission treated some 180 wounded in its field hospital in Kahramanmaraş, the town at the epicenter of the earthquake.