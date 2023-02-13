Death toll in Turkey, Syria climbs above 35,000 a week after devastating quake

'What happened here on Monday, the epicenter of the earthquake, was the worst event in a hundred years in this region'

A week after the disaster, the death toll from the two earthquakes that destroyed cities in ten provinces in southern Turkey and large areas in northern Syria stands at more than 35,000 - but is likely to reach more than double.

The earthquakes changed the lives of hundreds of thousands within seconds. Among all these numbers are stories of people who survived the earthquakes, who have been made homeless, and those trying to escape the cities drowning in chaos and rubble.

"I can’t count days; it has been a tough week for all of us in Turkey… When the earthquake started, we went with all of my friends to Maras, and we were there as translators,” says Mehmet Can. “Me and my friends, we counted, in the end, five people we saved when we stayed with the Israeli team, and we saw the dead bodies of more than 500 people.

ADEM ALTAN / AFP Rescue workers pull out a survivor from the rubble of a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake

The time frame for the rescue operation is closing, but delegations worldwide managed to pull out dozens of people alive from under the rubble. The Israeli team from the Home Front Command is counting 19 saved lives.

“What happened here on Monday, the epicenter of the earthquake, was the worst event in a hundred years in this region,” said UN Aid Chief Martin Griffiths. "The response as you have seen here, and as your viewers have seen, is also unique. There has never been an international response, a Turkish response to a natural disaster as we see here in these terrible days.”

And the disaster is not over yet. Those who survived and are now displaced within the destroyed cities are trying to get to safer areas in Turkey. Ankara's lack of organization and preparation in a region prone to earthquakes exposes corruption and mismanagement.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco Family members watch rescue teams working in their destroyed house in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey.

"The reason why I am here in Istanbul is that I had to save my family from what is going on in Maras. To be honest, our duty just started,” Can continued. “Yes, we saved some people, but we lost so many friends. My friend lost so many family members. And everything just starts right now.”

“We saw what people did. We saw how people waited for their families, dead or alive. If dead people waited for their families to be at least in tents. And now that we are here, we will do anything to ask how this happened and who let this happen. I hope we will find who is guilty of this."

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid and rescuers in Syria have found it near impossible to arrive due to the unclear political situation in the opposition-held regions - in the country entering its 12th year of the war.

More than one week after the earthquakes, search and rescue teams will change their methods of operation from rescuing survivors to recovering the dead bodies from the countless collapsed buildings. This will be hard to accept for people waiting on the streets of their former neighborhoods day and night, for whom what they experience is beyond comprehension. And anger against politicians will smolder on.