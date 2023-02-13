Western, regional powers urge Lebanon to elect president

The warning was issued following a meeting in Beirut between Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the ambassadors or representatives of five countries

In the face of a mounting financial crisis, Western and regional countries threatened to review "all ties" with Lebanon if its parliament cannot choose a president, the prime minister's office in Beirut reported on Monday.

The warning was issued following a meeting in Beirut between Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the ambassadors or representatives of the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt.

Since Michel Aoun's term as president ended in October, Lebanon has been without a president. A caretaker administration with limited authority has been in charge of managing the duties of the government while a financial crisis enters its third year.

"Failing to elect a new president means all ties with Lebanon will be reconsidered," a joint statement from the five countries said. "Real support" for Lebanon will only come after a president is elected and after reforms needed to access billions of dollars in loans from international lenders are enacted, it added.

ANWAR AMRO / AFP The first session of the Lebanese parliament's newly-elected assembly at its headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon.

Representatives from the five countries gathered last week in Paris to examine Lebanon's problems. The international community has long encouraged the Lebanese leadership to end months of political squabbling and stop the financial crisis.

However, making decisions in Lebanese politics can take months of horse-trading between sectarian leaders supported by other countries, with Aoun's election as president in 2016 coming after more than two years without one.

Lebanon's divided lawmakers have made 11 unsuccessful attempts to name a new president and have not convened since January 19. In the absence of political action, the market value of the Lebanese pound hit a new record low Monday of more than 68,000 to the U.S. dollar.

Lawmakers supporting the powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah and those opposing the Iran-backed group have been divided on Lebanon's next leader - but neither side has a clear majority. As a result, two Lebanese lawmakers have been holding a sit-in in parliament for nearly a month in hopes of jolting fellow lawmakers into action.