Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on Monday called for international aid for reconstruction in the quake-struck country during a meeting with United Nations relief chief Martin Griffiths.

After over a decade of war, Assad’s regime remains a pariah in the West, complicating international efforts to assist those affected by the 7.8-magnitude disaster. Assad “stressed the importance of international efforts focused on helping to rebuild infrastructure in Syria,” a presidency statement said.

The February 6 tremor that also hit Turkey claimed more than 36,000 lives, including over 3,500 in Syria.

Damascus often blames its financial woes on Western sanctions imposed in the wake of the 2011 civil war, which began with the brutal repression of peaceful protests and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global jihadists. Despite the sanctions, government-controlled parts of the country receive international aid through UN agencies.

Griffiths also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad after visiting government-controlled Aleppo in Syria’s northwest, where more than 200,000 people have been left homeless by the quake, according to the World Health Organization.

He told reporters there that the rescue phase was “coming to a close” with urgency now switching to shelter, food, schooling, and psychosocial care.

"What is the most striking here, is even in Aleppo, which has suffered so much these many years, this moment... was about the worst that these people have experienced," Griffiths said, adding: "People who lost their children, some of whom escaped, others stayed in the building. The trauma of the people we spoke to was visible and this is a trauma which the world needs to heal.”