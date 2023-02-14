Over 7 million children affected by Turkey-Syria quake - UN

The total number of children living in the 10 provinces hit by the two earthquakes was 4.6 million children. In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected

More than seven million children were affected by the massive earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria last week, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"In Turkey, the total number of children living in the 10 provinces hit by the two earthquakes was 4.6 million children. In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency Unicef, told reporters in Geneva. He also voiced fear that "many thousands" more had died.

The earthquake has already left over 37,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless. They face cold and hunger as authorities in Turkey and Syria struggle to provide aid to everyone affected by the disaster.

“What happened here on Monday, the epicenter of the earthquake, was the worst event in a hundred years in this region,” said UN Aid Chief Martin Griffiths, praising the international response to the disaster.

Israel was among the first countries to send rescue groups and humanitarian aid to Turkey. Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Ankara, where his Turkish counterpart thanked Jerusalem for the relief efforts that saved lives of 19 quake victims pulled out from the rubble.