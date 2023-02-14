Cohen to Erdogan: 'We will continue to strengthen Israel-Turkey relations together'

Cohen promised to continue providing humanitarian aid to Turkey for the benefit of the earthquake victims

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday and pledged to continue improving ties between the countries.

"We will continue to strengthen Israel-Turkey relations together," Cohen told Erdogan.

The minister also expressed condolences on behalf of the Israeli government and the people of Israel to the Turkish people over the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey last week.

Office of the Presidency of Turkey Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with Turkish officials.

Cohen promised to continue providing humanitarian aid to Turkey for the benefit of the quake victims.

"The relations between Israel and Turkey are important for the stability of the region. We have been working in recent times to continue strengthening them, friends are measured even in times of trouble and at this difficult time, Israel is reaching out and expressing solidarity with the Turkish people," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cohen met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu reaffirming Israel's continued support. Among other things they discussed the resumption of Israeli direct flights to Turkey starting this Thursday.