The devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last week fanned resentment among some Turks toward millions of Syrian refugees who are being blamed anecdotally by some for looting amid the chaos.

Turkey is home to nearly four million Syrian refugees, having opened its borders to those fleeing the civil war that erupted there in 2011. Many are concentrated in the south of the country close to the Syrian border – particularly in Gaziantep, badly hit by the earthquake and where nearly half a million Syrians reside.

Resentment towards the Syrians is not new, but the earthquake has aggravated tensions.

Turkish residents in quake-hit cities have accused Syrians of robbing destroyed shops and homes, and several foreign aid teams briefly stopped work because of a deteriorating security situation. Anti-Syrian slogans such as “We don’t want Syrians,” “Immigrants should be deported,” and “No longer welcome” have trended on Twitter.

Syrians left homeless by the disaster said they have been kicked out of emergency camps, and a Syrian man opened a shelter in the city of Mersin just for his compatriots after they faced racism.

"We stopped going to rescue sites to watch because people start screaming at us and pushing us around when they heard us speaking Arabic," a Syrian refugee told Reuters. "People accuse us of looting all the time but that's just to create discord."

The combined official death toll in Turkey and Syria from the quake most recently stood at more than 37,000 and is predicted to rise further as hopes fade of finding many more survivors.