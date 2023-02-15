US shoots down Iranian-made drone in Syria

US forces 'engaged and shot down an Iranian-manufactured UAV' in northeastern Syria

The US military said an Iranian-made drone was shot down by its forces in northeastern Syria, according to a statement early Wednesday.

At around 2:30 pm local time, the US Central Command said in a tweet that its "forces in Syria engaged and shot down an Iranian-manufactured UAV attempting to conduct reconnaissance of Mission Support Site Conoco, a patrol base in northeast Syria."

IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP This handout picture provided by the Iranian Army office shows the launch of a military unmanned aerial vehicle during a two-day drone drill at an undisclosed location in Iran.

Iran has reportedly ramped up activity in Syria in the past month, with attention given to its air defense capabilities in Syria. Bashar al-Assad's regime and his Iranian-backed Shia allies are subject to air superiority by other players active in the region, most notably the alleged Israeli airstrikes thwarting Iranian operations. Last month, the Damascus international airport was temporarily put out of commission by one of these alleged attacks.

Shipments of arms to Syria may also have been transferred under the guise of humanitarian aid, following the deadly earthquake that killed at least 40,000 last week.

The United States is still active in parts of Syria, fighting the remnants of Islamic State and assisting its Kurdish allies in the country's northern regions.