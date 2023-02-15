United Arab Emirates opens largest field hospital in Turkey

The medical facility has 15 doctors of different specializations and 60 nurses and technical assistants

The United Arab Emirates opened the largest field hospital in Turkey on Tuesday to help victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the country last week.

The Emirates Relief Field Hospital in the Islahiye district of Gaziantep in Turkey started providing medical care, including psychological rehabilitation, to those affected by the earthquake, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. More than 40,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria in the earthquake, destroying entire towns and injuring hundreds of thousands of people.

The hospital has coordinated with the Turkish Ministry of Health and the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), according to Staff Brigadier Dr. Abdullah al-Ghaithi, commander of the hospital in the Emirati relief campaign. The 430,556 square feet medical facility has 15 doctors of different specializations and 60 nurses and technical assistants.

The medical facility offers several diagnostic and treatment services, including emergency and surgical operations, as well as intensive care. A psychiatric clinic has also been set up in the hospital to provide earthquake victims with the necessary psychological support. The wards are equipped with 50 hospital beds and four intensive care beds.

Following the earthquake, the United Arab Emirates sent rescue teams to Turkey to help recover people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Several aid campaigns have also been set up in the emirates to collect donations and aid to be sent to countries affected by the earthquake.