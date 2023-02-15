Jordan FM visits Syria in first war-time trip as Assad parlays quake into diplomatic gains

'The Syrian people welcome and respond to any positive stance towards them, especially from the Arab brothers'

Jordan's top diplomat arrived in Damascus on Wednesday in the first such visit since Syria's devastating civil war broke out over a decade ago.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is on a brief tour to show solidarity after the recent earthquake and will also visit Turkey, Jordanian officials said. The visit will focus on humanitarian needs and how Jordan, a neighbor that hosts tens of thousands of Syrian refugees, can help in ongoing relief operations.

"Safadi will discuss the humanitarian and aid needs that the two countries need," a statement from the foreign ministry said, adding that aid planes will fly to both countries on Wednesday. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met Safadi in a meeting that Jordanian officials downplayed as a political gesture towards Damascus whom the staunch U.S. ally is at odds with over a range of regional issues.

Commentators noted that Assad, a dictator deemed responsible for hundreds thousands of victims in the war-ravaged country, has been seeking to benefit politically from the quake that killed thousands in both Turkey and Syria and hoping to capitalize on it to break Western sanctions and ease his country's diplomatic isolation.

"The Syrian people welcome and respond to any positive stance towards them, especially from the Arab brothers," Assad said, according a statement from his office. He further emphasized the importance of "bilateral cooperation between Syria and Jordan."

"We have been cooperating for a long time, but we highly appreciate this visit because it comes at an appropriate time," Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said, hailing Amman's "generous aid."

The two neighbors have long been at odds over regional issues, including Jordan's support for rebel groups that had sought to topple Assad's regime; yet Jordan is among the few Arab countries that maintained diplomatic ties with Damascus even after Syria's 2011 suspension from the Arab League over bloodshed in its civil war.