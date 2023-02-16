Jewish earthquake survivors from Antakya welcomed in Istanbul

Istanbul’s Jewish community also arranged to provide clothing and food to Jews from Antakya

Members of eight Jewish families were rescued in a special operation and flown from the quake-hit town of Antakya to Istanbul.

They are being housed in a Jewish nursing home and by members of the local Jewish community. The operation was carried out in cooperation with Istanbul’s Jewish community and Keren Hayesod donors, including an Israeli businessman and philanthropist Alexander Machkevitch.

"Even in the most difficult days following the disaster, members of Turkey’s Jewish community discovered a unity which has characterized the Jewish people throughout the generations,” said Machkevitch, adding that he hopes this operation will give the survivors “an opportunity to rise from the ruins to rebuild their families and restore community life.”

Istanbul’s Jewish community also arranged to provide clothing and food to Jews from Antakya, which will allow them to stay in the city for the coming months. It is expected that they will be unable to return to their homes in the near future due to the level of destruction caused by the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit Turkey last week.

The disaster claimed the lives of Antakya’s Jewish community president, Saul Cenudioglu and his wife Fortuna. Their bodies were discovered by the Israeli rescue delegation.