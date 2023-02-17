U.S. says Islamic State commander killed, troops wounded in Syria raid

The killed IS leader identified as Hamza al-Homsi; four U.S. service members and a working dog being treated for wounds in Iraq

The United States military said Friday that four of its troops were wounded and a senior leader with the Islamic State group was killed in a helicopter raid led by its forces in northeast Syria.

In a short statement, the U.S. military said its Thursday night operation was conducted in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). It added that “an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. service members and one working dog wounded."

It said the service members and dog were receiving treatment in a U.S. medical facility in neighboring Iraq, and identified the killed IS commander as Hamza al-Homsi, AP News reported.

Despite their defeat in Syria in March 2019, IS sleeper cells are still active and violent there and in neighboring Iraq, where they once declared a “caliphate.”

Separately, local media and a monitoring group said an IS attack in central Syria killed dozens of civilians.

According to the opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, IS gunmen shot dead at least 36 people south of the town of Sukhna. Pro-government radio station Sham FM also reported that militants ambushed people who were foraging for wild truffles in the desert, putting the death toll at 53.

Joint operations between the U.S. military and SDF fighters are common in northeast and eastern Syria along the border with Iraq.

The U.S. military killed two IS leaders in Syria over the past few years, and in October 2022, IS leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in a battle with Syrian rebels in southern Syria.