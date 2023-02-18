Earthquake death toll passes 45,000; many still missing

Turkey currently has 39,672 fatalities, while Syria, which is next door, has over 5,800

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has already claimed more than 45,000 lives, and the death toll is projected to rise given that 264,000 apartments in Turkey were demolished and many people are still missing due to the nation's biggest modern calamity.

Three people were pulled from the rubble in Turkey on Friday, eleven days after the earthquake struck. Turkey currently has 39,672 fatalities, while Syria, which is next door, has over 5,800. The death toll in Syria has not changed in days.

Domestic teams continued searching through destroyed structures on Saturday to discover additional people who defied the odds, despite the fact that many international rescue teams had already left the enormous earthquake zone. According to experts, 24 hours after an earthquake is when most rescues take place.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco Members of a family keep warm next to a fire as they follow a rescue team searching for their relatives in a destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey.

The dead in Turkey and Syria, many of whom were unable to get complete burial rituals due to the magnitude of the catastrophe, were remembered at mosques worldwide on Friday during absentee funeral prayers. Aid organizations say the survivors will need help for months to come with so much crucial infrastructure destroyed.

Most fatalities in Syria, which has already been devastated by more than ten years of civil war, have occurred in the northwest, under the control of insurgents fighting President Bashar al-Assad. This conflict has complicated efforts to aid those affected by the earthquake. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday that the sides engaged in fighting for the first time since the disaster, with government forces bombing Atareb, a rebel-held town severely damaged by the earthquake.