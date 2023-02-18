Earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria passes 46,000

Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home, almost two weeks after the earthquake

More than 46,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria and the toll is expected to soar, with some 264,000 apartments in Turkey destroyed and many still missing as rescuers listen for signs of life under the rubble.

As Turkey tries to manage its worst modern disaster, concerns were growing over the victims of the tragedy in Syria, with the World Food Program (WFP) pressuring authorities in the northwest to stop blocking access to the area as it seeks to help hundreds of thousands of people ravaged by earthquakes.

The death toll in Turkey stands at 40,642 from the quake while neighboring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths, a toll that has not changed for days.

Also Saturday, Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, almost two weeks after the earthquake.

There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have to announce to everyone the body of Christian Atsu was found this morning," his Ghana agent Nana Sechere tweeted. Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio and his three children were in the stands at Newcastle to join the tribute to the player before the club's Premier League match against Liverpool.