Arab world needs new approach towards Syria - Saudi foreign minister

The minister urges all to have 'a dialogue with the government in Damascus at some point in a way that achieves at least the most important of the objectives'

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Saturday during a global security conference in Munich that Arab states should change their approach towards Syria.

According to the diplomat, isolation is not working. He added it is necessary to establish dialogue with Damascus on such issues as the humanitarian crisis, including the return of refugees from the war-torn country.

"You will see not just among the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) but in the Arab world there is a consensus growing that the status quo is not workable," the minister said.

He emphasized that a different approach was "being formulated" to address the issue of Syrian refugees in neighboring states. Al Saud also addressed the issue of displaced civilians, especially after the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey over a week ago.

"So that's going to have to go through a dialogue with the government in Damascus at some point in a way that achieves at least the most important of the objectives especially as regards the humanitarian angle, the return of refugees, etc," he said.

While Riyadh sent aid to the government-held areas in Syria, other Arab states remained committed to distancing themselves from the Assad regime and deployed aid only through international aid organizations and Turkey.