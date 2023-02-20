Syria urges UN to take action to deter Israel from carrying out strikes

Earlier on Sunday, Syria's ally, Russia, also condemned Israel for the strike

Syria on Sunday urged the United Nations to take action to deter Israeli attacks on its territory and hold it to account, after a new airstrike on Damascus that authorities blamed on Israel killed up to 15 people.

The attack carried out on Saturday night was the first one since the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in early February.

"As Syria licks its wounds, buries its martyrs and receives condolences and international humanitarian support in the face of the devastating earthquake, the Israelis launched an aerial assault targeting neighborhoods populated by civilians," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

Israel has not commented on the attack, which Western intelligence sources said targeted a logistics center in a building run by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Meanwhile, the opposition-affiliated Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the "Israeli attack" targeted an area of ​​the capital where Iranian facilities were located. Earlier on Sunday, Syria's ally, Russia, also condemned Israel for the strike.

The death toll of the attack is unclear due to conflicting reports. While the Syrian Health Ministry said three people were killed and five injured, other sources put the death toll at 15.