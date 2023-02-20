Blinken says U.S. to support Turkey ‘for as long as it takes’ after earthquake

Total amount of the humanitarian assistance provided by Washington to Turkey and Syria amounted to $185 million

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday during his visit to Turkey that Washington would support the quake-hit country “for a long as it takes.”

Earlier on Sunday, Blinken visited the zone of the devastating disaster that hit Turkey along with Syria two weeks ago. He announced $100 million in fresh humanitarian aid.

The earthquake's death toll has surpassed 46,000 making it the worst disaster in the country's modern history.

"The United States and Turkey do not agree on every issue but it is a partnership that has withstood against challenges," Blinken said during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

According to the U.S. State Department, total amount of the humanitarian assistance provided by Washington to Turkey and Syria amounted to $185 million.

Blinken also reiterated his country’s support for Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bid, that is being stalled by Turkey.

Ankara refused to ratify them, saying Stockholm didn’t do enough to expel members of what Turkey considers terrorist groups.

"Finland and Sweden have already taken concrete steps to fulfill the commitments that they met under the trilateral memorandum of agreement that they signed," Blinken said, urging their accession into the alliance "as quickly as possible."

However his Turkish counterpart said that Sweden must convince Ankara with actions to get its approval.

"Sweden made a law change, but we see that every kind of activity, including terrorism financing, recruitment and propaganda, is continuing in Sweden," Cavusoglu said.

"If they take steps that convince our parliament and people, there could be a development in this direction," he added.