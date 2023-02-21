Six killed, nearly 300 injured after fresh quake hits southern Turkey

There were reports of buildings collapsing both in Turkey and Syria

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey's southern province of Hatay and northern Syria on Monday evening, left at least six people dead, nearly 300 injured.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 294 people were injured, with 18 seriously hurt. There were reports of buildings collapsing both in Turkey and Syria. CNN Turk reported that the quake hit while some people were in the already damaged building from the devastating February 6 earthquake to retrieve possessions before it was demolished.

The fresh quake hit the southern Turkish town of Defne and was strongly felt in Antakya and Adana, 300 miles to the north. Tremors were also felt in Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq and central and northern Israel. Another quake with the magnitude of 5.8 followed three minutes later.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken said during his visit to Turkey that Washington will support the country "for as long as it takes" and offered another $100 million in humanitarian aid. The death toll of the previous quake in Turkey and Syria surpassed 46,000 with Turkish authorities pledging to start construction of nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 earthquake-hit provinces next month.