No casualties among top Iranian officials reported

A rocket strike that hit Syria's Damascus on Sunday targeted a compound where Iranian military experts were meeting to discuss developing the drone or missile capabilities of Tehran's allies in Syria, reports said on Wednesday.

A source close to the Syrian government told Reuters the rocket hit a gathering of Syrian and Iranian technical experts in drone manufacturing. The source added there were no casualties among top Iranian officials who were present at the site.

"The strike hit the center where they were meeting as well as an apartment in a residential building. One Syrian engineer and one Iranian official - not high-ranking - were killed," the source said.

Another source, who cited information from Syrian security personnel, said Iranian officials were attending the meeting of technical experts in a Iranian military installation in the basement of a residential building inside a security compound. He claimed that one of those killed was a Syrian army civil engineer who worked at Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Centre, which is known for producing missiles and chemical weapons.

A third security source said one Revolutionary Guards engineer involved in Iran’s missile program was seriously injured. He was allegedly transferred to a hospital in Tehran. Two other mid-ranking Guards at the meeting were not hurt, the source claimed.

One more source told Reuters that the target was part of a covert guided missile production program run by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Another source said the strike targeted officials from Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah.

The strikes that have not been officially confirmed by Israel, hit several areas of the Syrian capital. Up to 15 people were killed, including civilians, according to Syrian reports.

The attack happened just two weeks after a devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, leaving over 46,000 dead. Syria and its ally, Russia, condemned Israel over the strikes.