Turkey begins rebuilding for millions left homeless after quakes

Turkish leader Erdogan pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts urge safety should be the priority over speed

Turkey has stepped up plans to rebuild homes for victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck its border region with Syria this month, as an estimated 1.5 million people were left homeless.

More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in the February 6 quakes that left nearly 50,000 people dead between Turkey and Syria. Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said another 150,000 commercial premises suffered at least moderate damage.

He noted that authorities were widening an investigation into building contractors suspected of violating safety standards and multiplying the scale of devastation, with 564 suspects identified and 160 formally arrested.

Facing an election within months, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts have said safety should be the priority over speed. As he seeks to extend his rule into a third decade, modern Turkey’s longest-serving leader has endured a wave of criticism over both his response to the disaster and what many Turks say were years of non-enforcement of construction quality control.

Ankara’s initial plan now is to build 200,000 apartments and 70,000 village houses at a cost of at least $15 billion, an unnamed government official told Reuters. Yet, it was estimated by U.S. bank JPMorgan that rebuilding houses and infrastructure would cost as much as $25 billion.

On the ground, authorities said tens have been dispatched for many who are homeless, but people have reported trouble accessing them.

"I have eight children. We are living in a tent. There is water on top (of the tent) and the ground is damp. We are asking for more tents and they don't give them to us," Melek said in the town of Hassa.