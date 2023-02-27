Turkey's Erdogan asks forgiveness for quake rescue delays

'No government, no state, no police, no soldiers. Shame on you! You left us on our own'

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday asked for forgiveness over rescue delays while visiting one of the areas hit hardest by the deadly earthquake earlier this month.

The February 6 quake left more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey and thousands more in neighboring Syria. The catastrophe struck just as Erdogan – who is seeking another term as president after two decades in power – was gaining momentum and starting to lift his approval numbers from a low suffered during a dire economic crisis that exploded last year.

“Due to the devastating effect of the tremors and the bad weather, we were not able to work the way we wanted in Adiyaman for the first few days. I apologize for this,” Erdogan said in an address.

Shortly after the quake, Erdogan admitted "shortcomings" in the government's handling of the disaster.

The leader has received strong criticism from quake survivors in the southeast city of Adiyaman, where in the last election in 2018, Erdogan handily beat his secular opposition rival.

But days after the quake, AFP reported locals’ fury with the government.

"I did not see anyone until 2:00 pm on the second day of the earthquake," Adiyaman resident Mehmet Yildirim said at the time. "No government, no state, no police, no soldiers. Shame on you! You left us on our own."