Soccer fans in Turkey shower pitch with toys for children impacted by quake

During a game between Beşiktaş and Antalyaspor, soccer supporters tossed stuffed animals onto the field as a sign of sympathy for children affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

In order to coincide with the timing of the earthquake that occurred in southeast Turkey on February 6, 4:17 a.m. local time, the game was paused at four minutes and 17 seconds. The arena typically has 42,000 seats available. But, at one Sunday game, various brightly colored plush animals could be seen in the crowd before being launched into the air as music played.

During the game at Vodafone Park, supporters flooded the stadium with teddy bears and other stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes. Beşiktaş will provide these to the youngsters affected by the earthquake, which has claimed the lives of nearly 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

AP Photo Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

The scoreboard screen revealed the license plate numbers of the eleven earthquake-affected provinces of Turkey as players hurried to get the plush animals.

Additionally, voicing opposition to the government's perceived late and inadequate response to the accident, some Besiktas supporters also screamed, "government resign." This comes as the government seeks to quell opposition by seizing people criticizing it and censoring Twitter for 12 hours.