Drone strike hits Iran-controlled area in eastern Syria, kills 4 - report

A drone strike on Wednesday hit an area in eastern Syria controlled by Iran-backed factions, killing four people and wounding eight, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The war monitor said the strike happened in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor. It is unclear whether the deceased were civilians or militants.

"Four people were killed and eight wounded in a drone strike near a weapons factory belonging to Iran-backed groups and near a truck loaded with weapons," Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

The strike targeted a part of the city that is home to residences of top Iranian commanders and senior officers of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement as well as an Iranian hospital to treat cholera patients, Abdel Rahman said.

Some reports say the number of those killed is up to eight. State media also said a landmine exploded in the same neighbourhood, causing an unspecified number of casualties.

"A number of citizens were killed and wounded when a landmine planted by terrorists exploded in the Al-Hamidiya neighbourhood of Deir Ezzor," state news agency SANA reported.

The outlet also published pictures from the scene of the explosion showing extensive damage to a nearby building and a car.

Earlier on Tuesday, an airstrike, which Syria blamed on Israel, hit the city of Aleppo's airport forcing it to hault operations. Reports said that the strike targeted Iranian arms supplies.