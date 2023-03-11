Syrian center rehabilitates jihadist-scarred foreign children

The success of such centers is crucial to 'saving the region from the emergence of a new generation of extremists'

Children of foreign jihadists play on a dirt field at a center in northeastern Syria, which Kurdish authorities hope will help rehabilitate minors raised on the extremist ideology of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Over 50 boys aged 11-17 – some with parents from Britain, France, Germany, or the United States – live at the heavily-guarded Orkesh rehab center near the city of Qamishli, close to the Turkish border. Opened six months ago, it is the first facility meant to rehabilitate foreign boys in Syria’s Kurdish-administered northeast, where prisons and camps are packed with thousands of IS relatives from more than 60 countries.

The success of such centers is crucial to “saving the region from the emergence of a new generation of extremists,” said Khaled Remo, co-chair of the Kurdish administration’s office of justice and reform affairs.

Once the boys turn 18, they will need a new rehab program or for their home countries to take them back.

“We don’t want the kids to stay permanently in these centers, but diplomatic efforts are slow, and many children need rehabilitation,” Remo told AFP.

Kurdish-led forces, supported by a U.S.-led coalition, spearheaded the fight against IS in Syria, driving the group from its last redoubt in the country in 2019. Tens of thousands of people, including relatives of suspected jihadists, have been detained ever since in the Kurdish-controlled al-Hol and Roj camps, including around 10,000 foreigners in al-Hol alone.

While girls are also in the camps, Orkesh focuses on boys because they would be who IS remnants – now in desert hideouts – would recruit to fight if they could, Remo said.