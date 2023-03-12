State media claim that three Syrian soldiers were wounded

Syria said on Sunday morning that Israel carried out an airstrike near the northwestern city of Misyaf, according to media reports.

"At 07:15 (Damascus time) the Israeli enemy carried out an attack in which missiles were launched from the northern Lebanon area at several targets in Tartus and Hama," the state-run Syrian News Agency said.

"The Syrian air defense systems shot down some of the missiles. As a result of the attack, three Syrian soldiers were wounded and property was damaged," it added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634796988326715393 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Videos on social media show smoke rising above the area of the strike.

Last week, an alleged Israeli airstrike put Aleppo's airport out of service. It has just recently resumed flights. Reports said that the strike targeted Iranian arms supplies.

Another drone strike last Wednesday killed several people in Syria's eastern city of Deir Ezzor, controlled by Iran-backed factions.