The 31-year-old terrorist was killed by assassins in Damascus

The military wing of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group on Sunday accused Israel of murdering its leader in Syria, Ali Ramzi al-Soud.

According to the group's statement, the 31-year-old terrorist was killed by assassins in Damascus, in what they referred to as an "action that bears Zionist fingerprints." Unconfirmed Syrian reports said he could've been connected to the Megiddo junction blast on Wednesday. They also claim that Israel's spy agency Mossad was behind the attack.

The news comes a week after an alleged Israeli airstrike killed two pro-Iran fighters in Syria. Local sources said that Israel launched several rockets on areas in the country's western Hama province and the coastal city of Tartus.

Last month, another rocket strike attributed to Israel hit Damascus. It targeted a compound where Iranian military experts were meeting to discuss developing the drone or missile capabilities of Tehran's allies in Syria, according to unconfirmed reports.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the military wing of the Islamic Jihad following military drills in the northern Gaza Strip called on Israeli Arabs to start an armed uprising known as an intifada. Tensions in the West Bank and Gaza have been high in recent months with the increased number of terror attacks carried out against Israelis.