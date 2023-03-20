Threat to Erdogan places Turkey at a crossroads

A physical earthquake could lead to a political one; the end of Erdogan's grip on power

It's the biggest test in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 20-year rule.

As Turkey heads to elections on May 14, the Turkish president finds himself facing a stiff challenge from a strong opposition; an alliance of six parties.

The challengers have named Kemal Kilicdargolu, the 74-year old leader of the Republican People's Party, as their presidential candidate.

Based on the polls so far, it’s looking tight for Erdogan, with the opposition bloc edging a slight lead over the governing alliance. But the contest is far from over.

Kilicdargolu entered the public sphere as the man who uncovered corruption, including in Erdogan's own AKP party, but he does not represent the new. He is a veteran social democratic politician, a studied economist, who has held positions in Turkish financial institutions and taught at universities. He is a calm bureaucrat challenging the charismatic Erdogan.

"Our table is the table of peace and brotherhood. Our biggest goal is to carry Turkey to fruitful, peaceful and joyful days. With the permission of Allah, we will succeed together," Kilicdargolu has said.

The most immediate issue for most voters is the handling of the catastrophe caused by the earthquakes that hit the county at the beginning of February, killing over 40,000 people.

Many blame the extent of the devastation on so-called "zoning amnesties,” permits for non-earthquake resistant buildings that were handed out to foster a construction boom.

A physical earthquake could lead to a political one; the end of Erdogan's grip on power. And there's symmetry as well, since an earthquake helped Erdogan into power in the first place, 20 years ago.

After an earthquake hit Istanbul in 1999 and killed more than 17,000 people, huge public anger helped sweep Erdogan, who had been the city's major, and his conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) into office. Now, corruption charges and Erdogan's authoritarian style could turn off many of those voters who put him in power.

Turkey seems to be at crossroads. Erdogan's political future seems to be there as well.