Jordan's parliament votes to expel Israeli ambassador

The parliament's ruling is ultimately dependent on the decision of the country's ruling monarch, King Abdullah II

Jordan's parliament on Wednesday recommended that the government expel the Israeli ambassador from the country, due to recent statements by Jerusalem's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The move was in response to Smotrich's assertion that "there is no such thing as Palestinian people" while standing next to a map depicting Jordan and the West Bank as part of Israel.

Jordanian legislatures debated the recommendation in front of an image showing the territory of Israel as part of Jordan in response. The body's powers are limited, and it ultimately only acts as an advisory mechanism to the true decision maker in Jordan, King Abdullah II.

Israel's Foreign Ministry affirmed Israel's "commitment to the peace agreement" with Amman, assuring that "the position of the State of Israel, which recognizes the territorial integrity of the Hashemite Kingdom, has not changed."

Smotrich's comments - along with a declaration that the Palestinian village of Huwara should be "wiped out," for which he subsequently apologized - have landed Israel in diplomatic hot water recently.

The minister's statements came in response to growing anger in Israel at a string of terrorist killings of Israelis by Palestinians this year, and in the context of him arguing for a stronger response by the Israeli government against Palestinian violence.