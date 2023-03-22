'If Israel starts a war against Lebanon for what happened, it could lead to a battle in the entire region'

Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Lebanon's terror movement Hezbollah, said Wednesday that his forces would "respond immediately if Israel starts a war" over a blast in northern Israel that wounded a 21-year-old man last week.

His remarks came a week after a roadside bomb blew up at the Megiddo junction, over an hour's drive away from Israel's border with Lebanon. Israel's army found the assailant hours after the explosion and said he intended to carry out two terror attacks in Israel, including another with a suicide belt and gun he was carrying when arrested.

Israeli authorities believe the terrorist had crossed into Israel from Lebanon, despite UN forces stationed on the border saying no cross-border infiltration was detected. Officials were also investigating the involvement of Hezbollah in relation to the bombing.

"The enemy must look for where the person who carried out the operation in Megido came from, and we are not interested in commenting on what happened," Nasrallah said in a statement. "Our silence is part of conducting the battle, and it is also part of our political campaign.

"If Israel starts a war against Lebanon for what happened, it could lead to a battle in the entire region, and we will respond to any attack against us," he warned.