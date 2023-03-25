Death toll from U.S. airstrikes on Iranian proxies in Syria rises to 19

The death toll of U.S. airstrikes on pro-Iran installations in eastern Syria has risen to 19 fighters, a Syrian war monitor said Saturday, in one of the deadliest exchanges between the United States and Iran-aligned forces in years.

The strikes carried out by the U.S. in eastern Syria were in response to a drone attack on Thursday that left one American contractor dead and another one wounded, along with American troops. Washington said the attack was of Iranian origin.

Washington said the retaliatory strikes targeted facilities in Syria used by groups affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, and according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, left a total of 19 dead.

The war monitor said air raids killed three Syrian troops, 11 Syrian fighters in pro-government militias, and five non-Syrian fighters who were aligned with the government. The initial exchange prompted a string of tit-for-tat strikes. Another U.S. service member was wounded, according to officials, and local sources said suspected U.S. rocket fire hit more locations in eastern Syria.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday warned Iran that the United States would "act forcefully" to protect Americans. Iran's proxies, including Lebanese group Hezbollah and pro-Tehran Iraqi groups, hold sway in swathes of eastern, southern, and northern Syria, and in suburbs around the capital.