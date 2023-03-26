Lebanon's litany of crises now includes confusion over time zones

Two parallel time zones in Lebanon after daylight savings dispute give rise to confusion and self-deprecating mirth

A time zone confusion can now be added to the crises facing the Lebanese people. For the next month, there are two parallel time zones in Lebanon, after a surprise move by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. He initially provided no reason for the decision.

It later surfaced that he was asked to implement daylight savings time at a later date to allow Muslims fasting for Ramadan to break their fast an hour earlier.

But the decision hasn’t been widely accepted. Several major Lebanese organizations said they would disregard the change. Middle East Airlines decided on a compromise, that also risks confusion, with their clocks and other devices staying in winter time and their international schedules changing to summer time.

Individuals and organizations are struggling to cope with the rival times, causing potential harm to an economy already suffering after several crises. It is unclear when each time is used, which time is being displayed on electronic devices, and if the government has informed the responsible authorities.

Still, some are finding it as an opportunity for lighthearted jokes amidst the larger crises, with comments such as “see you tomorrow at 2pm Muslim time, 3pm Christian time.”

Lebanon is suffering the worst financial crisis in its modern history, and the World bank has described it as one of the worst in recent global history. Most of the population has been pushed into poverty, and hundreds have protested over living conditions. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently warned that the Lebanese government’s “policy of inaction is going to leave Lebanon in a never-ending crisis.”