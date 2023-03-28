U.S. says will not back off Syria mission despite fatal attacks

'There's been no change in the U.S. footprint in Syria... We're not going to be deterred by these attacks from these militant groups'

The United States said Monday it will not back away from its nearly eight-year-old deployment to Syria, despite recent attacks on U.S. forces there by Iran-backed militia forces.

Last week, a drone struck a U.S. base in Syria, killing an American contractor and wounding five other U.S. troops. Washington responded with airstrikes, triggering exchanges of fire that a Syrian war monitoring group said left three Syrian troops dead, along with 11 Syrian fighters in pro-government militias and five non-Syrian fighters aligned with Damascus.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said he was not aware of any additional attacks over the past 36 hours, but cautioned: “We’re going to stay vigilant.”

He also referred to U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks in response to the attack, in which he warned Iran that the United States would act forcefully to protect Americans.

"There's been no change in the U.S. footprint in Syria as a result of what happened the last few days," Kirby said. "We're not going to be deterred by these attacks from these militant groups."

Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. retaliatory strikes, saying Washington lied about what was targeted and pledging to “end the American occupation.” The Iranian Foreign Ministry also denounced the strikes, accusing Washington of targeting “civilian sites.”

There are about 900 U.S. troops in Syria battling the remnants of the Islamic State. According to the U.S. military, they have been attacked by Iranian-backed groups over 78 times since the beginning of 2021.

Iran's proxy militias – including the Lebanese group Hezbollah and pro-Tehran Iraqi groups – hold sway in swathes of eastern, southern, and northern Syria.