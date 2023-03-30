Senior Hezbollah official says 'the internal conflict in Israel will cause its downfall'

'We are witnessing the strengthening of the Palestinian resistance, while Israel is trying to convince that Iran is the enemy of the Arab countries'

Sheikh Naim Qassem, Deputy Secretary General of the terrorist group Hezbollah, said during an interview with the Iranian state news agency Tasnim that "the internal conflict in Israel would be the main cause of the fall of the country".

"We are witnessing the strengthening of the Palestinian resistance, while Israel is trying to strengthen the normalization project with the Arab countries, and to convince that Iran is the enemy of the Arab countries and not only its own".

"However, today everything is changing, we are witnessing the gathering of the Arab countries of the region to create peace and stability between them," he said, referring to the escalation of violence in the West Bank.

AFP Hezbollah fighters take part in a parade marking the 22nd anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon in Baalbek, Lebanon.

Qassem also announced that Hezbollah supports Sleiman Frangié's candidacy for the presidency of Lebanon, stating that "the conditions and objective characteristics of Frangié made us see in him the person most suitable to hold the position".

"All our actions, and the entire political history of Hezbollah, prove that we have always been honest with the Lebanese and we are also more honest than ever with the enemy," he added.

Last week, the secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, spoke about the political unrest in Israel caused by the judicial reform.

Nasrallah stressed that "Israel is in trouble, has never been so weak, confused and in conflict as today".

He also announced that "if Israel decides to attack Lebanon, it will involve the entire region in the war, and Hezbollah is ready to respond", referring to the attack at the Meggido crossroads whose perpetrator came from Lebanon.