Erodgan says Russia’s Putin may visit Turkey soon for nuclear reactor opening

Turkey is set to grant nuclear facility status for the Akkuyu plant, which was built by Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey in April for the inauguration of the country’s first nuclear power reactor.

“Maybe there is a possibility that Mr. Putin will come on April 27, or we may connect to the inauguration ceremony online and we will take the first step in Akkuyu,” Erdogan said in televised comments.

Moscow, however, denied Erdogan’s comments that Putin was planning to visit Turkey.

Turkey is set to grant nuclear facility status for the Akkuyu plant – which was built by Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom – after it loads the first nuclear fuel into the first nuclear power unit, Erdogan added.

The Kremlin said last week that Putin and Erdogan discussed via a phone call the successful implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector, including the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. The $20 billion project to build four reactors in the Mediterranean town of Akkuyu will allow Turkey to join a small club of nations with civil nuclear energy.

Turkey previously announced plans to launch the first reactor at Akkuyu earlier this year.

Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in his invasion of Ukraine. Turkey is not a party to the Rome Statute, which created the Court.