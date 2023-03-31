Iran says IRGC advisor killed in alleged Israeli strike in Syria

Vowing revenge, the powerful Iran militia identified the killed advisor as Milad Haydari

Iran announced on Friday that an advisor with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) perished in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria Thursday night.

The IRGC warned that it will respond to the attack. "The fake and criminal Zionist regime will undoubtedly receive a response to this crime," a statement said, identifying the killed operator as Milad Heydari.

A military source told Syrian state-run news SANA that the attack targeted a site in the countryside outside of the capital of Damascus. He reported that several Israeli missiles were felled, and that the airstrike caused some material damage.

While Israel has carried out numerous strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, it rarely acknowledges specific operations.