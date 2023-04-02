According to sources, the strikes targeted several military positions of Syrian government forces and pro-Iran groups in Homs

Five Syrian soldiers were wounded in an alleged Israeli airstrike near the city of Homs in western Syria early Sunday, while another Iran's Revolutionary Guards' (IRGC) adviser died from a previous strike in Damascus, according to media reports.

"Today at around 00:35 (21:35 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault from northeast of Beirut targeting positions in the city of Homs and its province," Syria’s state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.

It added that Syria's air defense intercepted several missiles. However, the source added that five soldiers were wounded and some material damage was caused.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, the strikes targeted several military positions of Syrian government forces and pro-Iran groups in Homs. In particular the monitor said a research center was hit by explosions and a fire broke out as a result.

This is the third airstrike in the space of a week allegedly carried out by Israel. Rami Abdul Rahman, the observatory’s director, told AFP that several Iranian-affiliated fighters in the research center have been killed in the strikes.

On March 31, Iranian sources said Milad Haydari, one of the IRGC's military advisers and officers, was killed in alleged Israeli strikes in Damascus. Unofficial Iranian sources affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards later claimed that another IRGC's adviser, Moqdad Mehghani, died from wounds sustained in the same strike.