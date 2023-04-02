The extension of the George H.W. Bush Strike Group will 'bolster the capabilities… to respond to a range of contingencies in the Middle East'

Russia last week protested “provocative actions” by the United States in Syria, shortly after Washington extended the deployment of a carrier strike group following deadly attacks by Iran-backed forces.

The extension of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group – composed of 5,000 U.S. forces in the European Command operational area – will allow “options to potentially bolster the capabilities… to respond to a range of contingencies in the Middle East,” said U.S. Central Command spokesperson Colonel Joe Buccino.

News of the deployment came a day after the Pentagon doubled its tally of the number of U.S. troops wounded in last week’s attacks in Syria to 12. The attacks also killed an American contractor.

An estimated eight militants were killed in retaliatory U.S. airstrikes against two Iran-linked facilities in Syria during the tit-for-tat exchanges. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Iran that he would act forcefully in Syria and the White House said the incidents would not trigger a U.S. pullback from the nearly eight-year deployment battling the remnants of the Islamic State (IS).

Hundreds of IS fighters are holed up in desolate areas where neither the U.S. coalition nor the Syrian army exert full control. Russia – which carries out patrols in northern Syria – has agreed to special zones where its forces can operate. But Russian Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, head of Russia’s Reconciliation Center for Syria, told the Tass news agency that U.S. forces had twice been spotted in areas that lay outside the agreed zones.

"Provocative actions on the part of U.S. armed forces units have been noted... the Russian side lodged a protest with the coalition," he said.