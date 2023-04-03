Bus bombing wounds 16 in Syria near Jordan border – media

Daraa province was the cradle of Syria's 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad and has been wracked by violence for years

A bus attack in southern Syria near the border with Jordan left at least 16 people wounded on Monday, Syrian state media reported.

“Sixteen employees of the joint Syrian-Jordanian duty-free zone were injured after terrorists planted an explosive device near the bus they were on,” state news agency SANA said, adding that it took place “near the Saida bridge on the Damascus-Amman highway” in Syria’s Daraa province.

Daraa was the cradle of Syria’s 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, but it returned to the control of Damascus in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia. However, it has been wracked by violence for years.

The Islamic State group, whose third leader was killed in Daraa in October 2022, sometimes claims responsibility for attacks in the region. Monday's attack came one day after a rare car bombing rocked the capital Damascus, with no deaths reported and no side claiming responsibility.

On January 30, a bomb attack on a bus carrying Syrian police wounded 15 officers in the Daraa province, which is mostly controlled by Syrian government forces and former rebels who have reached understandings with the regime.

More than half a million people have been killed and around half of Syria's pre-war population has been forced from their homes since the conflict broke out 12 years ago with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.