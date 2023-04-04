'ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond'

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces on Monday conducted a "unilateral airstrike" in Syria that killed an Islamic State (ISIS) leader Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, who was responsible "for planning ISIS attacks into Europe," according to an official statement.

The deceased senior militant was also tasked with developing "the leadership structure for ISIS," CENTCOM stated.

"ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond," said General Michael Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM.

"Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East," he added.

According to Kurilla, the death of al-Jabouri "will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks. No civilians were killed or wounded in the strike, the statement added.

Earlier in January, CENTCOM announced that their forces captured three ISIS members during a raid in eastern Syria. Washington leads an international coalition battling ISIS in Syria that conducts strikes against Islamic State targets in the war-torn country. In 2021, Israel joined CENTCOM.