Hezbollah vows support for Palestinian groups after Al Aqsa clashes

'Hezbollah proclaims its full solidarity with the Palestinian people and the resistance groups'

The Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Thursday it would support “all measures” that Palestinian armed groups take against Israel after two night of clashes in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque.

"Hezbollah forcefully denounces the assault carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and its attacks on the faithful," Hezbollah said in a statement.

"Hezbollah proclaims its full solidarity with the Palestinian people and the resistance groups, and pledges that it will stand with them in all measures they take to protect worshippers and the Al-Aqsa mosque and to deter the enemy from continuing its attacks," it added.

Seven more rockets were fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip overnight following and another two were launched from Gaza on Wednesday evening after Jerusalem police entered the mosque where dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves for the second night in a row. Hamas vowed to respond to the Israeli “attacks” and fired 18 rockets towards the south of the Jewish state on Tuesday night.

The Israeli military responded by hitting two Hamas weapons production sites in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that “Israel is committed to maintaining freedom of worship, free access to all religions and the status quo on the Temple Mount, and will not allow violent extremists to change this.”