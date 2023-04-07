Turkey's Erdogan calls for Muslim unity over 'Israel's attacks' on Palestinians

The Turkish president stressed the importance of preserving the status of the holy sites and stressed "reasonable reflection" in order to avoid a new escalation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the phone that the "Islamic world must unite against Israel's attacks in Palestine," Turkish media has reported.

The region is currently experiencing a period of high tension as Israel has been hit by rockets to the north and south from Lebanon and Gaza.

The two leaders also discussed the incidents at the al-Aqsa Mosque and Iranian-Turkish relations, according to the report.

The Turkish president stressed the importance of preserving the status of the holy sites and stressed "reasonable reflection" in order to avoid a new escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, according to the sources.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643713789181808641 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel's foreign minister, Eli Cohen, told his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, that the IDF would respond to any attempt to terrorize civilians after an attack in the West Bank on Friday morning left two dead and one seriously injured.

On Wednesday, Erdogan condemned the actions of the Israeli police at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, calling such acts in the mosque compound a "red line" for Turkey.

"I condemn the despicable acts committed against the first qiblah of Muslims on behalf of my country and my people, and I call for these attacks to stop as soon as possible," he said.

In response, the Israeli army targeted terrorist positions in Gaza and Lebanon on Thursday night.