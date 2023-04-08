Iraq slams Turkey for bombing Kurdish region, calls for cease in hostility

Such actions have 'no legal justification' and only 'terrorize civilians under the pretext that hostile forces are present on Iraqi soil'

Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rashid on Saturday condemned bombardments attributed to Turkey in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region – a flashpoint between the two governments – and called on Ankara to cease hostilities there.

“Turkish military operations against the Kurdistan region continue to take place, the last being the bombardment against the Sulaimaniyah civilian airport,” Rashid said in a statement.

The president, who is himself a Kurd from Sulaymaniyah, said such actions have “no legal justification” and only “terrorize civilians under the pretext that hostile forces are present on Iraqi soil,” referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which is blacklisted as a “terrorist” group by Turkey and its allies.

“We call on the Turkish government to take responsibility and present an official apology,” the statement concluded.

Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media affairs for the Kurdish Regional Government, said a drone attack hit the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah airport, but that it caused no damage nor delays or suspension of flights. A U.S. official confirmed there was a strike on a convoy in which included U.S. military personnel, but there were no casualties, Reuters reported.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry denied any involvement in the attack, though.

Ankara has repeatedly sought to remove the rebel PKK group in air and ground operations using drones. Earlier this week, Turkey halted flights to and from Sulaymaniyah for three months over PKK activities that it said were posing a “threat” to air security.

The PKK has waged an insurgency in Turkey that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since 1984. Turkey has also carried out several incursions into neighboring Syria to push back Kurdish-led fighters who Ankara considers to be an extension of the PKK.