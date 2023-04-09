The meeting comes amid the latest multi-front escalation with Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his deputy Saleh Al-Arouri on Sunday met with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Lebanese media reported.

The meeting of the terror organization leaders comes amid the latest multi-front escalation with Israel. According to Lebanese media, the sides discussed the latest developments in the Al-Aqsa mosque and the recent flare-up in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

“The sides reviewed the readiness of the resistance axis and cooperation in confronting all these events and developments,” the reports said.

The Hamas delegation led by Haniyeh arrived in Beirut on Wednesday. The Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon Walid Kilani originally issued a statement saying that it was a “private visit” to “coordinate positions and strengthen the resistance against the Israeli enemy.”

The meeting between the heads of the Hamas and Hezbollah terror groups was confirmed after Palestinian groups based in Lebanon fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on Wednesday.

Prior to his trip to Lebanon, which is Haniyeh's second trip in less than a year, a series of meetings was held between Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah, according to Kilani.

Earlier on Thursday, Hezbollah said it would support “all measures” that Palestinian armed groups take against Israel after two nights of clashes in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque. On Friday, Israel launched air strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, hitting Hamas targets in retaliation for several dozen rockets fired at Israel from the neighboring country and the Palestinian enclave.