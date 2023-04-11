'This vessel will allow us to conduct military and humanitarian operations in every corner of the world, when needed'

Turkey on Monday launched its first amphibious assault ship amid the ongoing war in Ukraine on the opposite side of the Black Sea.

The 760 foot long vessel TCG Anadolu can carry light aircraft, chiefly helicopters and jets. It can also transport nearly 1,400 personnel, combat vehicles and support units to operate overseas.

"This vessel will allow us to conduct military and humanitarian operations in every corner of the world, when needed," said Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan during the launch ceremony in Istanbul.

"We see this vessel as a symbol that will consolidate Turkey's regional leadership position," he noted

The vessel based on the design of Spanish light aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I was converted into a drone carrier after the United States didn’t let Ankara purchase their F-35 fighter jets. Turkey, which has NATO's second largest army, aims to extend its drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations.

According to Reuters, Ankara plans to deploy on the new carrier Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma unmanned aerial combat vehicles. If these plans are implemented, TCG Anadolu will become the world's first amphibious assault ship whose fleet is made up mostly of armed drones.