'Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be preserved,' says Shoukry; Turkey's military presence is needed to fight 'terrorism,' says Cavusoglu

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Thursday urged Turkey to withdraw its troops from Syria, underscoring lingering tensions despite recent efforts to mend ties.

Shoukry’s remarks came as he visited Ankara for his third talk with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in two months. The spurt in diplomatic contacts comes with Turkey – mired in an economic crisis ahead of key elections next month – seeking to normalize ties with a host of Arab nations with which it formed rivalries in the past decade.

The Egyptian official reaffirmed Cairo’s desire to continue improving relations, which broke down following the ousting of Egypt’s former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkey, in 2013.

But Shoukry also brought up disagreements over Syria, where Turkey has troops and supports rebel fighters in the country’s civil war: “I said that Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be preserved,” he told reporters.

“And I said that foreign powers should be withdrawn from Syrian territory.”

Turkey’s military presence in northwestern Syria is also complicating its efforts to set up a peace-building summit with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Egypt and other Arab governments are amplifying their engagements with Damascus, a push that has drawn dismay from Washington.

Earlier this month, Shoukry received Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Cairo for the first time since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war over a decade ago. But Assad has made talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conditional on Ankara withdrawing its troops.

Cavusoglu reaffirmed Turkey’s longstanding position that its military presence was needed to fight “terrorism.” Besides backing rebel forces, Turkey has also staged a series of military incursions into Syria, primarily to fight Kurdish groups it views as "terrorists.”

“We must make sure that there is no threat to us from there,” the Turkish foreign envoy said.