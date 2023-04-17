English
U.S. raid targets senior ISIS official in northwest Syria

A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces removes an Islamic State group flag in the town of Tabqa, Syria.
'The raid resulted in the probable death of a senior ISIS leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe'

U.S. forces conducted a raid against ISIS militants in northwest Syria on Sunday, according to a U.S. official.

At least three people were killed in the operation. No names have been given yet as the U.S. assesses their identities. There were no American casualties, according to the official.

"The raid resulted in the probable death of a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The raid comes a week following the capture of an ISIS operative and two of his associates in eastern Syria in another helicopter raid, CENTCOM said.

“Operations against ISIS are important for the security and stability of the region,” Buccino said following the raid.

This is a developing story

