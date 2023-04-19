This is the first visit to Syria’s capital by a Saudi official since the beginning of a civil war in the country in 2011

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus, according to state media.

The meeting marks the continued rapprochement between Syria and Arab countries. Last week, in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah foreign ministers from nine states discussed Syria’s possible return to the Arab League, from which the country was expelled in 2011.

“President Bashar Assad meets Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan," Syria's official news agency SANA said.

This is the first visit to Syria’s capital by a Saudi official since the beginning of a civil war in the country in 2011. The trip also comes a week after the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, visited Saudi Arabia, the first such visit since the start of the conflict.

The current warming of ties between Assad’s government and other Arab nations is partially attributed to the recent rapprochement between Syria’s ally Iran and Saudi Arabia. During his trip to Moscow last month, Assad said that “Syria is no longer a scene of Saudi-Iran conflict.”

A devastating earthquake that hit Syria in February has also prompted outreach from other regional powers. including Saudi Arabia. Prince Faisal had said back then that a new approach to Syria requiring negotiations with Damascus would be needed to address humanitarian crises.