Syria Kurds seek talks with Damascus amid regional detente

Kurdish authorities deny any separatist ambitions, 'affirming Syria’s territorial integrity,' and call for the country’s resources to be shared 'fairly'

Syria’s semi-autonomous Kurdish administration on Wednesday said it was ready for talks with Damascus, as ties between the government and Arab states continue to thaw over a decade after the country’s civil war broke out.

Several rounds of talks since 2018 between Damascus and the Kurds – who control most of the country’s major oil and gas fields – have failed to achieve any results. The government of President Bashar al-Assad rejects the Kurdish administration in north and southeast Syria and accuses it of “separatism.”

“We affirm our readiness to meet and talk with the Syrian government and with all Syrian parties to… present initiatives for a solution,” Kurdish authorities said, denying any separatist ambitions, “affirming Syria’s territorial integrity,” and calling for the country’s resources to be shared “fairly.”

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces – the Kurdish administration’s de facto army – spearheaded the fight against Islamic State jihadists in Syria, driving them from their last stronghold in 2019 with U.S. backing.

Assad has been politically isolated in the region since the Syrian war began in 2011, but a flurry of diplomatic activity has been underway in the past week as Middle East rivals and the Syrian government’s ally Iran patched up ties, shifting regional relations.

The Kurds in the statement urged "Arab countries, the United Nations, and international forces... to play an active and positive role in searching for a common solution.”

They said they were ready to share resources including oil and gas "through an agreement with the Syrian government" following "dialogue and negotiation.”