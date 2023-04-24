A banner read 'Whoever forgives and reconciles with Assad is a criminal traitor like him'

Hundreds of Syrians protested Sunday in the rebel northwestern city of Idlib against a rapprochement between several Arab countries and President Bashar al-Assad's dictatorial regime.

Several hundred Syrians, some displaced from other parts of the country by the 12-year war, took part in the protest.

Demonstrators brandished banners, including one that read: "Whoever forgives and reconciles (with Assad) is a criminal traitor like him."

Syria's civil war broke out after Assad's repression of peaceful anti-government demonstrations in 2011 escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.

More than half a million people have been killed and around half of the country's pre-war population has been forced from their homes.

Assad has been politically isolated in the region since the war began, but a devastating earthquake that killed thousands in Turkey and Syria in February sparked Arab outreach.

Rescuers search the rubble of buildings for casualties and survivors in the village of Azmarin in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province at the border with Turkey.

A flurry of diplomatic activity has also been underway in past weeks as Middle East rivals Saudi Arabia and the Syrian government's ally Iran patched up ties, shifting regional relations.

On Tuesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Assad in Damascus on the first trip by a Saudi official since the conflict began, less than a week after Syria's top diplomat Faisal Mekdad visited the kingdom.

Also this month, diplomats from nine Arab countries met in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending Syria's long spell in the diplomatic wilderness, while Mekdad visited Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt in a diplomatic push.